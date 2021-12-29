e-paper
113 drug peddlers arrested in last 14 days in Himachal

The maximum number of cases were registered in the Kangra district followed by Mandi and Shimla.

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The Himachal police have arrested 113 persons with 26kg cannabis, 720g heroin and 265kg poppy straw and registered 90 cases under the NDPS Act throughout the state during the last two weeks.

The maximum number of cases were registered in the Kangra district followed by Mandi and Shimla.

HP director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that a special campaign is also being run against drug peddling across the state and in the last few days, several consignments of heroin worth crores of rupees in the international market have been seized by the police in Kangra and Mandi. Apart from this, the state police have also seized a huge cache of banned medicines.

“The state police is constantly launching special operations to nab drug dealers. Mapping of all places where drugs are smuggled has been done in the entire state and all new and old routes used by peddlers have also been identified. Criminal profiling of drug peddlers is also being done so that they can be monitored in the future too” he said.

“Apart from this, inter-state gangs are also being investigated and blockade is being done by establishing contact with the police of neighboring states. Special operations are also being conducted under the guidelines of the Narcotics Control Bureau” said Kundu.

Recently, two persons were arrested with 337 gms heroin in the Mandi district.

