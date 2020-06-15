11th case surfaces in Dera Bassi’s Mubarakpur village in four days

cities

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:45 IST

A 45-year-old woman from Mubarakpur tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases from this Dera Bassi village to 11 in four days.

With this, confirmed cases in Mohali district rose to 177, with 57 still active. While 117 people have been cured of the disease so far, three have succumbed to it.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the patient has been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, and her condition is stable.

The chain of infection started in the village after a 43-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 on June 12, four days after returning from Delhi.

The following day, three women and five children from among his family and neighbours tested positive. A man, aged 57, was found positive on June 14. The area has been sealed.

Meanwhile, the tag of Covid-19 hotspot seems to have stuck to Dera Bassi as 91 of the 177 cases reported in the past three months are from this subdivision of Mohali district. Kharar and Mohali subdivisions account for 43 cases each.

The first case in Dera Bassi was reported on April 4 in Jawaharpur village and the count went up to 46 till the last case was detected on April 30. The village was declared containment-free on May 25 after being sealed for 51 days. The source of infection could not be traced. Now, the focus is on Mubarakpur.

Dera Bassi subdivision comprises Dera Bassi town, Zirakpur and Lalru and has a population of around four lakh. All the towns are located on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. As of now, 16 cases are from Dera Bassi town and nine each from Zirakpur and Lalru.

“Dera Bassi has borders with other states, and being an industrial hub, it also houses many migrant workers,” said Dr Manjit Singh. “We are trying our level best to take maximum samples from the area.”