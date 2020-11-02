e-paper
12 arrested in Ludhiana for illegal lottery trade

Arrests came on the directions of the police commissioner to SHOs to ensure that no illegal lottery business was running in their jurisdiction.

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Continuing their crackdown on illegal lottery businesses operating gambling rackets, police arrested 12 people in three separate cases over the past 24 hours.

The Division Number 6 police arrested nine people and recovered Rs 2,800 from their possession at a shop near Dholewal Chowk.

ASI Binder Singh said the accused were identified as Alam Shah of Vishwakarma Colony, Rajinder Kumar of Prabhat Nagar, Amarjeet Kumar of New Shivaji Nagar, Baba Dev of Dholewal, Sanjay of Guru Angad Dev Nagar, Balveer Singh of New Shivaji Nagar, Gaganpreet Singh and Ranveer Singh of Jamalpur, and Ravi Kumar of Vijay Nagar.

Another man, Shiv Kumar, a resident of Vishwakarma Nagar, Tajpur Road, was arrested with Rs 8,210 in Kuldeep Nagar.

Similarly, Division Number 6 police nabbed two men, who claimed to be running a government-approved lottery business in Miller Ganj.

ASI Jagir Singh said the accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh of Islam Ganj and Deepak Kalra of Prem Nagar, had Rs 5,260 in their possession.

The arrests came following specific directions from commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, who directed SHOs of all police stations to ensure that no illegal lottery business was running in their jurisdiction, else they will face action.

