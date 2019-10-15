12 rose ringed parakeets found in hand baggage at Delhi airport

cities

Central Industrial Security Force (CIAF) personnel were in for a surprise on Tuesday when a flock of birds appeared on the screen of their baggage x-ray scanners at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport while checking the handbag of an Uzbek passenger.

A thorough check of the handbag led to the recovery of 12 rose ringed parakeets, which were allegedly being smuggled out to Tashkent by the man. He was caught and handed over to the customs.

Assistant inspector general Hemendra Singh said that around 7 am, during the pre-embarkation security check at the international security hold area (SHA) of Terminal 3 (T3), our men noticed some suspicious image on screen.

“The bag was referred for a thorough physical check during which 12 live parakeets were recovered. The passenger was identified as Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov, an Uzbek national. He was travelling to Tashkent. The man could not give any satisfactory reply or show any valid document for carrying the birds. He was detained and was handed over to the customs along with the birds,” Singh said.

A customs officer from Delhi airport said the birds were sedated so that they did not make any noise. “Under the Wildlife Protection Act read with Customs Act, the export of these birds is prohibited. It is a non-bailable offence. Adequate legal action is being taken against the man. The birds and the man will be produced in a court tomorrow,” he said, not wanting to be named.

He said the passenger was being questioned to know the source of the birds. “We are trying to know why was he taking them to Tashkent,” he said.

The officer said they had contacted the wildlife department. “They are under supervision to ensure their health does not deteriorate,” he said.

Nikhil Devasar, founder of Delhi Bird Foundation, said it was a wild bird. “It is illegal to keep or trade any wild Indian species. Under the law, these species cannot be caged,” he said.

