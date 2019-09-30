13 fresh dengue cases in Lucknow

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:34 IST

Thirteen fresh dengue cases were reported in the state capital on Monday, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease to 294 this year.

The cases were reported from Ashiana, Chowk, Krishna Nagar, Aliganj, Telibagh, Thakurganj and Alambagh.

Chief medical officer (Lucknow) Dr Narendra Agrawal said health teams visited these areas and conducted source reduction (mosquito breeding).

The teams issued 72 notices, including one at servant quarters of the Raj Bhavan Colony and another at the Reserve Police Lines as conditions favourable for mosquito breeding were found there.

