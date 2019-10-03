e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

13 potholes in Kalyan filled with pet plastic

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:22 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

In an initiative to get rid of potholes, former corporator of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Nitin Nikam, along with 10 workers, filled 13 potholes in the city using PET plastic, on Wednesday.

The experiment was carried out at the Kolsewadi autorickshaw stand in the Ganeshwadi ward, Kalyan (East) with KDMC’s permission.

“I have seen examples in which PET plastic has proved to be more durable than metal stones. If PET plastic is mixed with stones and asphalt in 160 degree and poured into the potholes, the patch does not develop a pothole for a long time,” Nikam said. He said the civic body usually fills a pothole with stones which are washed away and pothole resurfaces within a few days. The PET plastic method is long-lasting,” Nikam said.

KDMC commissioner Govind Bodke and other officials also visited the spot.

Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC said, “We are trying new methods of filling potholes to make the roads better. The use of PET plastic is also one of them. If this sustains for a long time, we will use it to repair other stretches soon.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:22 IST

top news
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
Oct 03, 2019 09:06 IST
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
Oct 03, 2019 07:25 IST
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
Oct 03, 2019 05:39 IST
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Oct 03, 2019 07:40 IST
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Oct 03, 2019 00:36 IST
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Oct 03, 2019 08:29 IST
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Oct 03, 2019 05:57 IST
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
Oct 03, 2019 06:42 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities