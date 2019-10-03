13 potholes in Kalyan filled with pet plastic

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:22 IST

In an initiative to get rid of potholes, former corporator of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Nitin Nikam, along with 10 workers, filled 13 potholes in the city using PET plastic, on Wednesday.

The experiment was carried out at the Kolsewadi autorickshaw stand in the Ganeshwadi ward, Kalyan (East) with KDMC’s permission.

“I have seen examples in which PET plastic has proved to be more durable than metal stones. If PET plastic is mixed with stones and asphalt in 160 degree and poured into the potholes, the patch does not develop a pothole for a long time,” Nikam said. He said the civic body usually fills a pothole with stones which are washed away and pothole resurfaces within a few days. The PET plastic method is long-lasting,” Nikam said.

KDMC commissioner Govind Bodke and other officials also visited the spot.

Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC said, “We are trying new methods of filling potholes to make the roads better. The use of PET plastic is also one of them. If this sustains for a long time, we will use it to repair other stretches soon.”

