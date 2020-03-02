13-year-old swimmer from Vashi covers 26km in 6 hours

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:16 IST

Thirteen-year-old Vedant Vishwanath Sawant swam across a distance of 26km starting from Revas Jetty to Khanderi Island in over six hours, on Saturday.

Sawant is a student of Father Agnel School, Vashi, and has undertaken many swimming challenges in the past. Vishwanath Sawant, his father said, “The sea route between Revas, Kasarkhada and Khanderi is not very smooth. Many rocks come in the way. The entire route is very risky. But he accomplished it, and he is now the first international swimmer to attempt this channel and complete it successfully.” Last year Sawant swam across the 36km open watercourse, the longest solo swim along the Arabian Sea from Dharamatar Jetty in Alibaug to Gateway of India in nine hours. “Vedant, after he turns 16, wants to attempt the English Channel,” said his father.

Swimming for a cause

Roshni Patra, a visually-challenged teen swam across the Ulhas river to create awareness about river conservation, on Sunday morning. Along with her, 15 other students from Sacred Heart School, Kalyan, also joined in. They swam from Seema Resort near Varap towards Kalyan, covering a distance of 1.5km. Ravindra Lingayat, volunteer from Ulhasnadi Bachao Samiti who organised this event, said, “The untreated effluents pollutes the Ulhas river. We are trying to create awareness about the benefits of clean river.”