e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 13-year-old swimmer from Vashi covers 26km in 6 hours

13-year-old swimmer from Vashi covers 26km in 6 hours

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:16 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

Thirteen-year-old Vedant Vishwanath Sawant swam across a distance of 26km starting from Revas Jetty to Khanderi Island in over six hours, on Saturday.

Sawant is a student of Father Agnel School, Vashi, and has undertaken many swimming challenges in the past. Vishwanath Sawant, his father said, “The sea route between Revas, Kasarkhada and Khanderi is not very smooth. Many rocks come in the way. The entire route is very risky. But he accomplished it, and he is now the first international swimmer to attempt this channel and complete it successfully.” Last year Sawant swam across the 36km open watercourse, the longest solo swim along the Arabian Sea from Dharamatar Jetty in Alibaug to Gateway of India in nine hours. “Vedant, after he turns 16, wants to attempt the English Channel,” said his father.

Swimming for a cause

Roshni Patra, a visually-challenged teen swam across the Ulhas river to create awareness about river conservation, on Sunday morning. Along with her, 15 other students from Sacred Heart School, Kalyan, also joined in. They swam from Seema Resort near Varap towards Kalyan, covering a distance of 1.5km. Ravindra Lingayat, volunteer from Ulhasnadi Bachao Samiti who organised this event, said, “The untreated effluents pollutes the Ulhas river. We are trying to create awareness about the benefits of clean river.”

top news
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
Jaishankar assures safe return to Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran
Jaishankar assures safe return to Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Suspicious’: Delhi minister alleges double standards by Centre over violence
‘Suspicious’: Delhi minister alleges double standards by Centre over violence
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities