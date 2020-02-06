133 of 136 people who returned to Haryana from China found healthy, says state health minister

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 11:54 IST

CHANDIGARH: Haryana health minister Anil Vij has said that of the 136 people who returned from China to the state, 133 were healthy.

In a release here on Thursday, Vij said, “Of the 136 people who returned to the state from China recently, three people have been admitted to hospitals in different districts. The presence of coronavirus infection in two cases is negative, while the report of one is pending. One person is admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital in Gurugram, while the second is admitted in Karnal, and the third in Hisar.”

STUDENT UNDER OBSERVATION IN ROHTAK

A student from Rohtak, who was studying in China and returned to India on January 28, is under observation and his samples have been sent for coronavirus testing.

The student was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak after he approached doctors complaining of a sore throat, cold, fever and headache.

“He is stable. Samples have been sent to Pune. We are not taking any chances. This student came back from China and was having headache, fever and sore throat so we have kept him under observation,” said Dr Dhruv Chaudhary.

The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate.