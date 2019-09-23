Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:24 IST

The brazen attack on the railway employee in Hussainganj area on Monday was the 13th incident of gun violence in Lucknow this month.

The first such incident was reported on September 5, when a food vendor was shot at in Aminabad while the owner of a roadside eatery was shot dead over a minor dispute in Cantt area on September 21. On the same day, a school van driver was shot at in Madiaon police station.

Similar incidents were reported on September 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17 and 20. Country-made weapons were used in almost all these attacks, said police.

Most of these cases have been worked out and probe is underway in the others, said SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani.

“Spurt in the incidence of gun violence reflects lack of basic policing. Cops have failed to put a check on sale and purchase of country-made pistols,” said a retired police officer.

“Police launch drives to step up vigilance against crime, but one never hears about a drive against illegal arms,” said Devansh Raina, a social worker who works to reform criminals.

“Easy access to guns makes it easier for criminals to execute their plans,” he said.

The same is reflected in a series of scientific studies conducted to link firearms with crime. A US-based study by Siegel, Ross and King, published in 2014 found compelling, direct linkage between prevalence of firearms with crime involving murder. No such study has been conducted in India.

The city police have arrested criminals and recovered country-made arms, but have not unearthed any plant where such guns are made. Gun violence has been linked with easy availability of firearms, said experts.

“One can buy an illegal firearm (called ‘Paunia’ – country-made pistol) for just Rs 2,000. Though highly unreliable, these weapons are most sought after by criminals who are new in the world of crime,” said senior police officials.

There are a few pockets in UP where illegal firearms are produced. Such units have been reported in east UP districts close to Bihar. In the western part of the state, such units exist in Aligarh, Shamli, Muzzafarnagar and Rohilkhand, said cops.

SIMILAR INCIDENTS

SEPT 5: Eatery owner shot at in Aminabad

SEPT 7: Lawyer fired in the air over a dispute with a tenant in Madiaon

SEPT 8: Man shot himself after firing at mother-in-law in Gomti Nagar.

SEPT 9: Man shot three dogs of a farmer in Banthra

SEPT 11: Property dealer opened fire in Manaknagar.

SEPT 12: Bike-borne assailants opened fire at the owner of a private firm in Saadatganj.

SEPT 13: Farmer shot at in Mal area.

SEPT 16: Retired armyman shot dead in Mohanlalganj.

SEPT 17: Wine shop salesman injured in celebratory firing in Gudamba.

SEPT 20: Man shot self after killing a nurse.

SEPT 21: Eatery owner shot at in cantt.

SEPT 21: School van driver shot in Madiaon.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 22:24 IST