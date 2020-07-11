14-day quarantine must for people visiting Ludhiana from other states

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:46 IST

In the wake of consistent rise in Covid-19 cases, the Ludhiana administration has made 14-day quarantine mandatory for visitors entering the district from other states.

These people need to keep the COVA app activated on their mobile phones at all times.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said all departments concerned had been instructed to strictly enforce this. “Joint teams of MC, police and health department are checking such travellers round-the-clock. Violators will face strict action,” he added.

The police have already booked two persons and slapped fine on six people for violating home quarantine rules. Police have also asked residents to keep vigil and inform police on 112 or 104 in case of quarantine violations.