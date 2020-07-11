e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 14-day quarantine must for people visiting Ludhiana from other states

14-day quarantine must for people visiting Ludhiana from other states

Visitors need to keep the COVA app activated on their mobile phones at all times.

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In the wake of consistent rise in Covid-19 cases, the Ludhiana administration has made 14-day quarantine mandatory for visitors entering the district from other states.

These people need to keep the COVA app activated on their mobile phones at all times.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said all departments concerned had been instructed to strictly enforce this. “Joint teams of MC, police and health department are checking such travellers round-the-clock. Violators will face strict action,” he added.

The police have already booked two persons and slapped fine on six people for violating home quarantine rules. Police have also asked residents to keep vigil and inform police on 112 or 104 in case of quarantine violations.

top news
Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital
Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In