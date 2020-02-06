14 IPS officers promoted, transferred in Himachal Pradesh
SHIMLA: In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government has promoted and transferred 14 senior police officers, including superintendents of police of Una, Solan and Bilaspur districts.
N Venugopal, a 1995-batch IPS officer, has been promoted as additional director general of police (ADGP), Armed Police and Training, while 2002-batch IPS officer Asif Jalal has been promoted as inspector general of police (IGP), southern range, Shimla.
Bimal Gupta, a 2006-batch IPS officer, has been promoted as deputy inspector general (DIG), crime, Shimla, and Madhusudan, also a 2006-batch IPS officer who was posted as SP, Solan, has been promoted as DIG (central range), Mandi.
On his return from central deputation, 2003-batch IPS officer Rameshwar Sharma has been posted as DIG, Narcotics Control Bureau, CID, Shimla. S Arul Kumar, a 2008-batch officer, posted as SP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV-ACB), Dharamshala, will hold the additional charge of SP (SV-ACB) Mandi.
Ramesh Chhajta, a 2012-batch IPS officer, posted as SP, Police Training College, Daroh, will hold the additional charge of commandant, 4th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), Jungleberi, Hamirpur.
A 2014-batch IPS officer, Sakshi Verma, who was posted as SP, Bilaspur, has been shifted as commandant of 1st IRBn, Bangarh in Una district.
Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, a 2014-batch IPS officer, at present SP (SV-ACB), Mandi, has been posted as SP, Una. He replaces Diwakar Sharma, who will now be SP, Bilaspur.
Abhishek Yadav, a 2015-IPS officer posted as ASP, Shimla, has been transferred as SP, Solan.
1993-batch officers Ritwik Rudra, Satinder Pal Singh and Rakesh Agarwal have been promoted as ADGPs and 2006-batch officers Abhishek Dular and Ashok Sharma as DIGs.
Rajinder Singh Bhatia, an HPPS officer, has been posted as SP, economic offences wing, Shimla.