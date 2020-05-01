e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 14 new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh; 12 of them are from hotspot Bapu Dham Colony

14 new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh; 12 of them are from hotspot Bapu Dham Colony

In one week, 37 cases have been reported from the congested Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, where the chain of transmission was first detected when a 30-year-old operation theatre attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, tested positive

chandigarh Updated: May 01, 2020 12:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Twelve new cases were reported from the congested Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, where the chain of transmission was first detected when a 30-year-old operation theatre attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and resident of the area tested positive
Twelve new cases were reported from the congested Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, where the chain of transmission was first detected when a 30-year-old operation theatre attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and resident of the area tested positive(HT PHOTO)
         

Chandigarh: Fourteen people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday morning, taking the total number of coronavirus patients so far in Chandigarh to 88.

Twelve new cases were reported from the congested Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, where the chain of transmission was first detected when a 30-year-old operation theatre attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and resident of the area tested positive.

In one week, 37 people from the colony have tested positive.

The new cases include children. Six patients are reported from one family and six from other households.

A three-and-a-half-year-old child has tested positive in Sector 30, Chandigarh, while a patient undergoing cardiac treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have tested positive. The 67-year-old is a resident of Sector 15-A.

top news
First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held on May 21, says EC
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held on May 21, says EC
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal says clinical trials of plasma therapy to continue
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal says clinical trials of plasma therapy to continue
Indian-American Aruna Subramanian leading trial of remdesivir in Covid-19 treatment
Indian-American Aruna Subramanian leading trial of remdesivir in Covid-19 treatment
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Toyota converted to ambulance with special filtration system
Toyota converted to ambulance with special filtration system
India’s 65% of Covid deaths are men; Olympians go for fields of gold: Top 5 from HT
India’s 65% of Covid deaths are men; Olympians go for fields of gold: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news