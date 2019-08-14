e-paper
14-year-old boy goes missing from Panchkula school

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 14-year-old boy who was living in the destitute home, Bal Niketan, in Sector 2, Panchkula, went missing from Andale Public School, Sector 9, on Tuesday, police said.

As per the officials, a complaint was submitted by Mehar Singh, superintendent of Bal Niketan.

Singh said the boy, Chand Mohammed, was living in the destitute home for four years. He added that Mohammed went to school on Tuesday, but did not return.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Partap Singh said the complainant had got a call from the principal who told him that the boy had left the class for drinking water but did not come back.

“The principal told him that they searched for the boy in the school, but to no avail. The boy has escaped from the school premises. Further investigation has been initiated,” said the ASI.

A case was registered under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 22:50 IST

