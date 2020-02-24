14-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in Sonepat village

cities

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:49 IST

Three unidentified miscreants kidnapped a 14-year-old girl and allegedly gangraped her at a village in Sonepat’s Murthal police limit.

The incident took place on Saturday night but the case in this regard was registered on Monday after the minor’s father approached the police.

In his complaint to the police, the girl’s father said that her daughter had left her house around 10pm on Saturday to attend a religious function near her house.

“Three men came in a car and asked my daughter about her village. One of them sprayed something, following which she fell unconscious. They took her to a field in the village and gangraped her. Later, they dropped her on Kundli road and fled the spot. After regaining consciousness, she called me from a passerby’s phone,” he added.

Kundli station house officer (SHO) Ravinder Kumar said that they have registered a case of gangrape under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act on her father’s complaint.

“We have collected some evidence from the spot where the incident took place. The girl’s medical examination was conducted and report is awaited. Our teams are looking for the accused,” he added.