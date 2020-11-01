e-paper
Home / Cities / 15 Bangladeshis, including 2 minors held in Mira Road, near Mumbai, for illegally staying in India

15 Bangladeshis, including 2 minors held in Mira Road, near Mumbai, for illegally staying in India

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:58 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

The Naya Nagar police of the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate have arrested 15 Bangladesh nationals including two minors for living illegally in India.

Assistant inspector Devidas Handore of anti-human trafficking wing (AHTW) said, “We received a tip-off about illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living illegally near the Rassaz Shopping Center at Mira Road and near the skywalk at Mira Road.

“We set a trap at both the places and arrested the 15 Bangladeshis,” said Handore.

“We also arrested two minors also who were also staying under a skywalk near the Mira Road railway station and are sent to the Children Remand Home at Bhiwandi said the officer. We have arrested the accused under the Passports Act, 1950 and Foreigners Act, 1946,” said Handore. The accused Bangladesh nationals used to work as labourers at construction sites in Mira Road.

