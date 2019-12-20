15 kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 6 held

cities

The counter-intelligence wing of Punjab Police on Friday arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 15kg heroin from their possession at Ghonewal village under Ramdas police station in the district.

In a press release issued here, officials of the wing said that following a tip-off, a team of the counter-intelligence unit, Amritsar, set up a naka at Ghonewal T-point and arrested the six drug peddlers and recovered 15 packets of heroin (of 1 kg each) from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Balkar Singh of Khusupura village (Amritsar), Dalbir Singh of Kotli Dusandhi (Amritsar), Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda of Cheema Kalan (Tarn Taran), Bittu Singh, alias Sukha Singh, of Khoga (Amritsar), Surjit Singh, alias Babbu, of Saidpur Kalan (Amritsar) and Gurjant Singh of Cheema Kalan (Tarn Taran).

The police also recovered from their possession a Swift car (PB 30-R 9177), and two motorcycles — a Hero Passion (PB 14-B 8520) and a Bajaj Platina (PB 02-BX 6954).

The officials said a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the police station, Punjab state special operation (PSSO) cell, Amritsar,

They said the accused will be produced in a court and their police remand will be sought for further investigations so as to elicit information about their other contacts and trace them.

They said the contraband recovery was made under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balbir Singh, counter-intelligence (Amritsar) and inspector Inderdeep Singh.