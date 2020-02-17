15 lakh students sit for HSC exam tomorrow

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:07 IST

PUNE A total of 15,05,027 students from across Maharashtra will appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examination starting on February 18, administered by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

In the Pune division, which includes Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur districts, the number of students appearing for the HSC examination will be 2,55,044. The Pune division has 384 centres for the exam.

According to the MSBSHSE officials as many as 8,43,552 boys, 6,61,325 girls and 6,657 physically challenged students, along with 150 transgender students will appear for exam across Maharashtra, which will be conducted through 3,036 centres.

In 2019, a total of 14,91,306 students had appeared for the HSC exams.

“This year there is an increase in the number of students appearing for the examination by 13,721 students, as well an increase in the number of examination centres. In 2019, there were 2,957 centres,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, MSBSHSE.

According to Kale, special care has been taken to ensure a stress-free exam for students.

273 flying squad officers

“All the centres will have dedicated two constables on duty at each centre, besides 273 officers in flying squads, visiting each and every centre to curb any cheating cases as well as malpractices. This year we had special meetings with the police commissioner, school authorities, counsellors and flying squad members, early on, to be ready to tackle any kind of problem,” said Kale.

10 counsellors per division

To help students to reduce stress during the exam, the board has deputed 10 counsellors in each of the nine divisions who will be accessible, through helpline numbers. “The helpline is open 24 hours,” added Kale.

Must-dos

As has been the practice in the past few years, students appearing for the HSC exams have to be present at the centre half an hour before the examination begins. “The students will be given the examination paper 10 minutes before the actual time of the exam, for them to read the questions, and to make sure students have the right set of answer sheets that have been barcoded this year,” said Kale.

This year students have at least one day off between every two subjects papers.