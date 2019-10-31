15-year-old found five months pregnant, hunt on for Jharkhand man

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:59 IST

Police are on the lookout for a Jharkhand man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl and impregnating her in Dera Bassi.

The teenager was found five months pregnant when she visited the Panchkula civil hospital with her parents for stomachache on Thursday. As doctors found her pregnant, she was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, and police were informed.

The victim’s parents, who also hail from Jharkhand, work as labourers at a poultry farm in Raipur Rani, Panchkula.

They told the police that around six months ago, they were working and living at Agarwal Poultry farm in Dandrala village, Dera Bassi. They left the job three months back, and returned to Jharkhand, before moving to Raipur Rani recently.

The victim told the police that the accused, who identified himself as Bunny, used to visit the farm in Dandrala. Therefore, police suspect he may have raped the teenager.

After lodging a zero FIR, the woman cell in Panchkula transferred the case to Dera Bassi, where the police have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

