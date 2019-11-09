15-year-old found pregnant, accuses neighbour of raping her

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:10 IST

Gurugram: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday night for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, who was found to be pregnant by doctors at the Civil Hospital on Thursday. The man, who is the victim’s neighbour, has been accused of raping her for the past four months, the police said.

According to the police, the minor, a student of a government school in Sushant Lok 1, had met the suspect in July this year. He promised to marry her and on this pretext he raped the victim, the police said.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that the minor met the suspect in July and he was raping her since then. “We arrested him on Friday night from Sector 42. He was produced before the district and sessions court and sent to 14-day judicial custody,” he said.

The police filed a case under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect at Sushant Lok police station on Friday night.

Goel said that they received a call from Civil Hospital on Thursday regarding the admission of a minor who was found pregnant. A team of the Sushant Lok police was sent to the hospital. “The doctors informed us that she was pregnant and she revealed her ordeal before her parents in the hospital. She has alleged that one of her neighbours raped her on multiple occasions in the last four months,” the police official said.

Goel said that the victim, on Thursday, had complained of abdominal pain. “She was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors found she was four months pregnant,” he said.

The police said they informed the Child Welfare Committee members and the team would counsel the girl. They added that the medical reports are still awaited, following which the doctors will abort the child if she is medically fit.