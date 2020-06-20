e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 15kg heroin seized along Pak border, 4 held

15kg heroin seized along Pak border, 4 held

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Hindustantimes
         

Joint teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police have seized 15kg of heroin in the last 24 hours from Ferozepur district and arrested four persons.

During a search operation along the India-Pakistan border area under the Abohar sector of the BSF, 8kg of contraband was recovered on Friday evening. No one held in the case.

Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said that a police party raided Khilchian Qadim village and recovered 150gram of heroin from an SUV.

The police arrested Gurmit Singh, Rukmandeep Singh, Rajinder Singh, and Arshdeep Singh of Muktsar district and ₹2.6 lakh were recovered their possession. A case under NDPS Act was registered against them.

Following the information provided the accused, the joint team searched an area across the barbed wire under Barre Kee border outpost and recovered 6.92 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In