15kg heroin seized along Pak border, 4 held

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:34 IST

Joint teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police have seized 15kg of heroin in the last 24 hours from Ferozepur district and arrested four persons.

During a search operation along the India-Pakistan border area under the Abohar sector of the BSF, 8kg of contraband was recovered on Friday evening. No one held in the case.

Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said that a police party raided Khilchian Qadim village and recovered 150gram of heroin from an SUV.

The police arrested Gurmit Singh, Rukmandeep Singh, Rajinder Singh, and Arshdeep Singh of Muktsar district and ₹2.6 lakh were recovered their possession. A case under NDPS Act was registered against them.

Following the information provided the accused, the joint team searched an area across the barbed wire under Barre Kee border outpost and recovered 6.92 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan