16 UP cities among 25 most polluted in India

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 19:36 IST

LUCKNOW Sixteen cities of Uttar Pradesh are among the 25 most polluted cities of India and state capital Lucknow is 14th on the list, stated the fourth version of Airpocalypse report by Greenpeace India.

“Noida and Ghaziabad are the most polluted ones in terms of PM10 and air quality is around four times the national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) and 12 to 16 times the 20 µg/m3 WHO prescribed limits,” said Avinash Chanchal, senior campaigner, Greenpeace.

Similarly, air quality levels in Bareilly, Allahabad, Moradabad, Firozabad, Gajraula, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Khurja, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Anpara, Saharanpur and Meerut were three to five times higher than NAAQS and eight to ten times higher than WHO specified standards, he said.

Greenpeace conducted the study of 287 cities under the National Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP), where air pollution levels exceeded the 60 µg/m3 limits for PM10 as prescribed under National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

According to the report, Gajraula, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur and Meerut were the new non-attainment cities. These cities did not find any mention in National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

In January 2019, ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC), released the first-ever NCAP for India. Under the programme, the cities were expected to reduce air pollution levels by 20-30% by 2024 (from 2017 levels).

However, Airpocalypse-IV Report highlighted that CPCB had identified only 122 non-attainment cities and 102 of them were included under NCAP till now.

Commenting on the worsening state of affairs, Greenpeace India’s senior campaigner Avinash Chanchal said, “It’s worrying to see that more than 80% cities had PM10 levels exceeding the 60 µg/m3 limits prescribed under National Ambient Air Quality Standards. If we want to make NCAP truly a ‘national programme’, then we have to include all polluted cities into it and implement it with the addition of specific pollution and emission reduction targets in time-bound manner.”

“What is the use of conducting 102 source apportionment studies for non-attainment cities, if we are going to ignore regional sources of pollution and only quantify sources with the city’s administrative boundaries and are not including the sectoral targets and policies for emission reductions?,” asked Chanchal.

LUCKNOW ON 14TH PLACE

*Lucknow was at 14th place on the list of 25 most polluted cities.

*Air quality levels in Bareilly, Allahabad, Moradabad, Firozabad, Gajraula, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Khurja, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Anpara, Saharanpur and Meerut were three to five times higher than NAAQS and eight to ten times higher than WHO specified standards, stated the report.

*The fourth version of Airpocalypse report by Greenpeace India identified 231 Indian cities out of 287 with more than 52 monitoring days data in 2018 under National Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP), where air pollution levels exceeded the 60 µg/m3 limits for PM10 as prescribed under National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).