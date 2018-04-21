16-year-old abducted for ransom in Ghaziabad, bludgeoned to death by friends

The body of a 16-year-old boy, who was bludgeoned to death, was recovered from Greater Noida on Friday, four days after he went missing from Ghaziabad. The police apprehended the victim’s 17-year-old “friend”, who had allegedly conspired with two others to abduct the boy and demand ransom from his parents.

The police said on Friday they have arrested the prime accused in the murder — 19-year-old Virat Sharma, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad. The third accused, 19-year-old Vishal, also from Vijay Nagar, remains absconding, police officials said.

The victim, Ayush Sharma, was a student of Class 9 in St Francis School, Indirapuram.

Police officials said the minor accused, a Class 10 student at school in Indirapuram, had recently become friends with the victim.

The minor accused was also friends with Virat and Vishal, they said.

When the three accused met Ayush on April 10, they discovered that he belonged to an affluent family and hatched a plan to extort the money from Ayush’s parents, the police said.

“Virat had to repay a loan of Rs 2.3 lakh. After the four met at Indirapuram on April 10, Virat saw that the victim came from a well-off family and hatched a plan to extort money from the victim’s family. The three then met Ayush again on April 13 and sought his help in converting some computer files to PDF format. Since the victim was passionate about IT, he accepted the offer,” said Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.

On April 16, the three suspects met the minor accused at Vaishali Metro station and took him to Greater Noida on a motorcycle.

“We took him to Greater Noida at an isolated location. We had put some sleeping pills in his cold drink and he got drowsy. However, when I asked him to call his father, he refused. An altercation ensued,” said Virat Sharma, the prime accused. “He sustained injuries to his head and got unconscious. We were afraid that our plan would be revealed, so we bludgeoned him to death,” the prime accused added.

When Ayush did not reach his home that night, his family approached the police the next day. An FIR was lodged against unidentified persons at the Indirapuram police station.

An investigation revealed that the minor accused had allegedly called up Ayush on his mother’s cellphone at 1.37pm on the day of his disappearance. He was brought in for questioning on Friday.

“According to what the police told us, the suspects met my son and asked him to get some money from me. When he declined, they offered him a cold drink laced with sedative. I never received any ransom call from the accused. I tried calling my son’s cellphone and the number that had called on my wife’s cellphone. Both the mobiles were switched off. The next day we approached the police,” said Pramod Sharma, the victim’s father.

“The victim had once saved the minor accused during a tussle with some boys, so they became friends since... The three had not initially planned on the murder, but the victim got injured during the fight. So, they killed him out of fear,” SSP Krishna said.