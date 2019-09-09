16-yr-old bystander killed as two groups exchange fire at wedding in Kotkapura

cities

A 16-year-old bystander was killed as two groups opened fire at each other during a wedding at Kotkapura, 15 kilometre from the Faridkot district headquarters, police said on Sunday.

Three of the six people involved in the exchange of fire on Saturday night were also injured. The condition of one of them — Ankush Kumar, alias Ashu, 27 — who was the prime target of assailants is stated to be critical.

Victim Lovepreet Singh, a local boy who studied in Class 11, had gone to the wedding with his family. Ankush, who too is from Kotkapura, and his two friends were also invited to the ceremony and were sitting on a table next to Lovepreet’s.

Meanwhile, three men — stated to be aides of gangster Bhola Shooter — arrived at the venue are opened fire at Ankush and his two friends. In retaliation, the trio too fired at the rival group. Around two dozen bullets were fired, said police, leaving Lovepreet dead, Ankush with a gunshot wound to his head and two of the attackers injured.

The attackers have been identified as Prince Kumar of Kotkapura, Gurlal Singh of Buttar village in Faridkot and Ranjodh Singh of Mahla Kalan village in Moga. While Prince managed to flee, the other two were hospitalised.

Lovepreet, who sustained two bullet wounds, was declared dead on being rushed to the Faridkot civil hospital. Ankush was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana, where he is battling for his life.

OLD ENMITY

At loggerheads for long, Ankush and Prince had a verbal spat a couple of days ago, said Kotkapura City station house officer (SHO) Jatinder Singh. “The attack was carried out on the instructions of Bhola Shooter — who belongs to the Laurence Bishnoi gang and is presently lodged in the Faridkot jail,” he said.

On the complaint of Lovepreet’s father, the three attackers have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the Arms Act at the Kotkapura City police station.

“We have also booked Bhola Shooter for criminal conspiracy. Gurlal and Ranjodh are admitted in the Faridkot hospital and are under police surveillance. We are conducting raids to nab Prince,” he said.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Bachan Singh said: “We are also looking for Ankush’s friends who had opened fire in retaliation. Investigations are underway.”

