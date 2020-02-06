16 yrs on, HP govt rectifies 1st Prez’s name in Tanda medical college

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:11 IST

Himachal Pradesh government has rectified the name of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Tanda after almost 16 years.

The government named the Tanda medical college after first President Dr Rajendra Prasad through a notification issued on June 12, 2004.

However, the name of the first president was erroneously mentioned as “Rajinder” instead of “Rajendra” in the notification.

The error went unnoticed for years and came to light in 2009 when RPGMC hit headlines due to the death of first-year MBBS student due to ragging.

Rectifying the error, the additional chief secretary (health) issued a notification on January 23 this year, cancelling the previous notification and renamed the college with the correct spelling as Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College.

Health department sources said the error existed only in the 2004 notification while the name on the RPGMC website and other records was spelt correctly.

RPGMC was set up as TB sanatorium by Rai Bahadur Jodhamal Kuthiala and was inaugurated by the then president Dr Rajendra Prasad on May 21, 1958.

The state government had decided to open a second medical college in Himachal and Tanda was chosen for the institution.

Its foundation stone was laid by the then chief minister Virbhadra Singh on October 23, 1996 and the first batch with 50 students was started in 1999.

RPGMC now has intake of 100 MBBS students, 50 postgraduate students and boasts of a 500-bed hospital.