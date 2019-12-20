160% rise in diabetes cases in Maharashtra since 2014-15: Data

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:57 IST

The number of new diabetes cases in the state has increased by almost 160% in the last five years.

Data from the Directorate of Health Service (DHS) has revealed that 62,092 cases were diagnosed in 2014-15, the number rose to 1,62,010 to 2018-19.

The state health department said the growth in numbers indicate better reporting and screening of people from rural areas of the state. Diabetes is a non-communicable condition that impairs the body’s ability to process blood glucose, otherwise known as blood sugar.

Directorate of Health Service officials said health workers who conduct door-to-door surveys have helped identify cases that were not diagnosed earlier.

“In 2018-19, we screened over one crore across the state including major cities like Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur. We have noticed that the cases of diabetes are growing in rural parts of the state. So, we have focused more diagnosing residents from the rural patches,” said Dr Sadhana Tayade, director, Directorate of Health Service. Medical experts have said that lifestyle habits are making people more vulnerable to the disease.

“In the last ten years, the trend has shifted towards the younger generation - below 30 years. Consumption of junk food, irregular sleeping pattern, and lack of physical activities are making them vulnerable,” said Dr Manish Motwani, consultant bariatric surgery at Hinduja Hospital.

Physicians suggested healthier diets and lifestyle changes to prevent the early onset of the disease. “There is a wrong perception among people that only upper class of people gets diagnosed with diabetes. A large number of people from poor economic background are also developing diabetes.

“Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, general physician, Bombay Hospital.