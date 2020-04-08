e-paper
Home / Cities / 39 fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune on Wednesday

39 fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune on Wednesday

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 22:00 IST
PUNE Pune district recorded 39 new Covid-19 positive cases, caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, on Wednesday, taking the total count of positive cases in the district to 197; of these, the total count of Covid-positive cases in Pune (city and rural) is 166.

Of the cases still admitted in government and private hospitals in Pune city, four are in critical condition according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, two of whom are at Sahyadri hospital on Karve road; and one each at Jehangir hospital and Noble hospital.

Naidu hospital has 141 Covid-19 positive patients admitted, while 31 are admitted to Sassoon hospital and five are in the Aundh Civil hospital. Twenty Covid-19 positive patients are admitted to hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

As of now, a total of 1,736 persons have been admitted to hospitals in the city, of which 1,553 tested negative and have been discharged.

Pune’s first community transmission case discharged after full recovery

The 41 year old Anganwadi Sevika who was admitted on March 16 to the Bharati Vidyapeth hospital and tested positive for Covid-19 has been discharged on Wednesday.

The woman was the first case of a possible community transmission in the city as she had no foreign travel history, nor was she known to have come in close contact with any Covid-19 positive person. Five persons in her close contact also tested positive and are currently in Naidu hospital undergoing treatment.

