e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 17 vehicles damaged after two rival groups clashed in Pimpri

17 vehicles damaged after two rival groups clashed in Pimpri

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

 PUNE In a clash of two rival groups, six cars, nine two-wheelers and at least two autorickshaws were damaged at Thermax chowk in Pimpri, late in the nigh on Saturday, according to Nigdi police.

Nigadi police station incharge S Jawadwad said, “The incident took place around 4 am where at least 20 youth in the age group of 25-30 vandalised six cars, nine two-wheelers and at least two autorickshaws. We have identified one of the accused who has shifted his residential location from Ajantanagar to some unknown area in 2017. The investigation is on to find out the details of the youth who were involved based on CCTV footage and details given by eyewitnesses.”

No arrests were made in the case till late in the evening on Sunday.

top news
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities