17 vehicles damaged after two rival groups clashed in Pimpri

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:08 IST

PUNE In a clash of two rival groups, six cars, nine two-wheelers and at least two autorickshaws were damaged at Thermax chowk in Pimpri, late in the nigh on Saturday, according to Nigdi police.

Nigadi police station incharge S Jawadwad said, “The incident took place around 4 am where at least 20 youth in the age group of 25-30 vandalised six cars, nine two-wheelers and at least two autorickshaws. We have identified one of the accused who has shifted his residential location from Ajantanagar to some unknown area in 2017. The investigation is on to find out the details of the youth who were involved based on CCTV footage and details given by eyewitnesses.”

No arrests were made in the case till late in the evening on Sunday.