17-year-old dead after bike rams into pole near Barvi dam in Thane

17-year-old dead after bike rams into pole near Barvi dam in Thane

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:04 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

A birthday celebration turned tragic for a group of college students after one of their friends died in a mishap at Murbad in Thane on Saturday evening.

The Kalyan taluka police said that the victim, 17-year-old Aditya Bhoir, along with seven other college students, had gathered for their friend’s birthday celebrations near Barvi dam. After the celebrations ended, the group was returning home.

“Around 8pm, the victim – Aditya Bhoir, 17 – lost control over his bike and the two-wheeler rammed into a pole. Bhoir’s bike skidded and he fell into a nearby nullah. We received a call from the villagers who were trying to help the boys get out Bhoir. We immediately reached the spot and took him out of the nullah and rushed him to Central Hospital at Ulhasnagar, where he died during treatment,” said a police officer.

The police have registered a case against Bhoir for reckless driving.

Bhoir was a Bhiwandi resident and a Class 12 student of Balak Vidya Mandir College.

