Home / Pune News / 17-year old strangled to death on SPPU campus by friend; ‘ransom’ demand made post-killing

17-year old strangled to death on SPPU campus by friend; ‘ransom’ demand made post-killing

Accused, also a minor, is now in police custody

pune Updated: Jan 12, 2020 16:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT, Pune
Abdul Ahad Taher Siddiqui’s body was found on the SPPU campus on Sunday morning.
Abdul Ahad Taher Siddiqui’s body was found on the SPPU campus on Sunday morning. (HT Photo)
         

PUNE The Bhosari Police arrested Umar Nasir Shaikh (21), on Sunday morning, for kidnapping and killing his friend, Abdul Ahad Siddiqui (17), a resident of Dapodi.

Shaikh also made a ransom demand of Rs 40 lakh to the deceased’s family after the killing, police said.

The accused is now in police custody, said a senior police officer on Sunday.

According to information available with the police today, the deceased and his friend to the SPPU campus on Saturday evening and consumed beer.

Between 9.30 pm and 10 pm, the suspect is believed to have strangled Siddiqui, a resident of Bombay colony, Dapodi, to death.

The accused then called Siddiqui’s family from Siddiqui’s mobile phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakh.

Siddiqui’s family immediately went the police and lodged an FIR on Saturday night. A friend of the duo who saw them going to the SPPU informed the police and Siddiqui’s body was found on the premises of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) early on Sunday morning.

The deceased’s father is a vegetable trader in Bhosari.

.

