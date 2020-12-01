17-year-old youth beaten to death in Tarn Taran village

cities

A 17-year-old youth succumbed to his injuries after he was brutally thrashed near Bhoora Kohna village, under the jurisdiction of Khemkaran police station, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anmolpreet Singh of Mahmood Pura village.

His cousin, Gurbhinder Singh, who is the complainant in the case, said the attack was carried out at the behest of his female friend and her family members.

He said that he, along with Anmolpreet, was returning after shopping for another cousin’s wedding when his friend, Ninder Kaur, rang him up and asked him to meet her near Bhoora Kohna village. He took Anmolpreet along and on reaching there; he saw that Ninder was accompanied by her sister Amarjit Kaur.

As they were conversing, Ninder’s cousin, Lovepreet Singh alias Lubha and his aides turned up at the spot. On seeing them, the two sisters fled the scene. Gurbhinder said that he and his cousin also tried to leave but the attackers hit their bike with an SUV and started thrashing them.

Anmolpreet succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, Khemkaran station house officer Shaminderjit Singh said.

Gurbhinder, in his statement, said that Lubha had threatened to kill him in the past and he suspects that the attack was planned in connivance of Ninder. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Ninder Kaur, her sister Amarjit Kaur, Lovepreet Singh alias Lubha of Bhoora Kohna, Aman Singh of the same village, Nishan Singh of Bhoora Karimpura village and three unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. All accused are at large.