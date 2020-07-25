e-paper
18 cops test positive in Mira Road

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:52 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Test reports of 18 police personnel, including a senior inspector, from Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road came positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Swab samples of all the 18 police personnel were collected on Friday. They are currently undergoing treatment in civic hospitals and Covid care centres in the area.

The first Covid-19 case in Mira-Bhayander region was reported from Naya Nagar in March. During lockdown, 13 cops from the police station had contracted the virus. They have all recovered and resumed duty.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the twin cities reached 7,437 on Saturday evening, of which 1,557 are active. The death count is 249. A total of 21,777 samples have been tested so far, said a civic official.

