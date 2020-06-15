e-paper
18 migrants injured as bus overturns in UP’s Kanpur

Police said the bus was on its way to Bihar’s Muzaffarpaur from Delhi when its driver lost control over it due to the tyre burst near the Bilhaur area here. The bus hit a divider before it overturned, Bilhaur SHO Santosh Kumar Awasthi said.

cities Updated: Jun 15, 2020 19:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kanpur
The bus hit a divider before it overturned, Bilhaur SHO Santosh Kumar Awasthi said.
The bus hit a divider before it overturned, Bilhaur SHO Santosh Kumar Awasthi said.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo (Representative Image))
         

A bus with 64 migrants on board overturned after a tyre burst on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Monday, resulting in injuries to 18 people.

Police said the bus was on its way to Bihar’s Muzaffarpaur from Delhi when its driver lost control over it due to the tyre burst near the Bilhaur area here. The bus hit a divider before it overturned, Bilhaur SHO Santosh Kumar Awasthi said.

On hearing migrants’ cries, locals rushed to the spot and informed police, Awasthi added. The injured were admitted to a community health centre (CHC), the SHO said, adding three people whose condition was said to be critical were shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

