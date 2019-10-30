18-year-old student arrested for stalking, harassing college girl

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:14 IST

LUCKNOW An 18-year-old school student was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a college girl, 19, in Lucknow’s Hasanganj area on Wednesday.

According to the FIR of the girl, who is a BA (first year) student, she was on her way home when the accused, along with his two friends, came on a motorbike and allegedly started harassing and stalking her on Mohan Meakin Road at around 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

Some passers-by came to her rescue, caught the accused and handed him over to the police after beating him up. His accomplices managed to flee from the spot, police said.

Locals alleged that the girl had earlier stopped going to college due to some stalkers. She, however, rejoined classes after a gap of several days on Wednesday but was stalked and harassed again.

The locals were not sure whether the boys who stalked the girl on Wednesday were the same who harassed her earlier.

Inspector of Hasanganj police station Dhirendra Kushwaha said the alleged stalker has been identified as Ritesh Valmiki, who is a Class 12 student of a city college. Kushwaha said the accused has been booked under IPC sections 354 (using criminal force towards women with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-D (stalking).

The inspector said the girl mentioned in her FIR that some stalkers used to harass her in the past too. He, however, said the FIR did not mention anything about the girl having stopped going to the college because of the stalkers.

“A police team has been deployed on the stretch near the girl’s college to ensure no such incident happens again,” the inspector said.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 21:14 IST