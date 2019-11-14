18-yr-old from UP drowns in Thane lake

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:14 IST

An 18-year-old information technology student drowned in Thane’s Upavan Lake on Wednesday morning. His body was found after a search operation that went on for more than nine hours.

The teenager, Rajat Ravikant Shukla, is a resident of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He had come to Thane with his family and friends to attend a religious event. On Wednesday, he was at the site with his mother. He entered the lake to swim towards an idol in middle of the lake, said the police. He drowned while he was swimming back, they said. A few joggers, who spotted him, raised an alarm, after which his mother rushed to the spot.

Vartak Nagar police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case. “The Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and Fire Brigade carried out a search operation after they were called at 8am. His body was found at around 5.27pm,” said Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane.

Sachin Awasthi, a family friend of Shukla, said, “Around 20 of us had come to Thane for the event. Shukla went to the lake for a stroll Wednesday morning with his mother. He entered the lake to touch the feet of the Lord Shiva idol but while swimming back, he could not stay afloat.”

His body has been sent for post-mortem to Thane Civil Hospital. “We have filed an ADR and based on the post-mortem report we will investigate the case further,” the officer from Vartak Nagar police station said.