19 held for gambling in Ambala, Rs 1.4L recovered

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:17 IST

Police raided two gambling dens, nabbed 19 people and recovered Rs 1.41 lakh from them in Ambala on Wednesday night.

In the first case, acting on a tip-off, police reached the area near Kali Mata temple in Naraingarh and they found people playing cards. A total of 18 people were held and Rs 1,39,500 was recovered, police said. An FIR was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Public Gambling Act at the Naraingarh police station.

In another case, the CIA-2 staff of the police arrested accused Amit Kumar from Ambala Cantonment’s Topkhana with Rs 1,280. Police said the accused was inviting people to spend money in gambling. He was booked under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 13A of the Public Gambling Act at Ambala Cantonment police station.