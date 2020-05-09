19-year-old bike thief arrested in Ulhasnagar

cities

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:30 IST

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Saturday for stealing bikes in Ulhasnagar.

The police recovered five motorcycles from him which he had stolen in the past two weeks.

The Ulhasnagar Central police said, “We had received several complaints of motorcycle thefts in the past few days. We formed a team and started checking all CCTV footage of the areas. We saw the same youth at three different places and later saw him taking away a scooter.”

The police traced and arrested Vijay Mudliyar and recovered five bikes from him. He confessed that he had stolen five more bikes from Kalyan area.

The police said, “The accused has a master key of some bikes and used it to steal parked bikes. He used to modify the bikes and sell them.”