19 -year-old found murdered in Rohtak

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:41 IST

A 19-year-old man was found stabbed to death at Bawri place in Rohtak’s Meham town on Saturday. The murder came to light after some locals spotted the man’s body and alerted the police.

The victim was identified as Aniket, a resident of Dhani Surjan village in the district.

The police said he was taking coaching for competitive exams at a centre in Meham and was enrolled in a BA programme through a distance learning course at the government college in Meham.

In his complaint to police, victim’s father said Aniket had gone to Meham to attend coaching classes on a two-wheeler on Saturday morning.

“But, when I called him, his phone was switched off. I tried to contact him multiple times and later asked his friends. They told me that he had left Meham,” he added.

Meham deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Prithvi Singh said the youth was stabbed to death and there were multiple injury marks around his neck.

“We have recovered a sharp-edged knife from the spot. It seems that someone with expertise has killed him,” he added.

Meham police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified assailant(s).

The police have handed over Aniket’s body to his family members after conducting autopsy.