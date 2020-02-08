e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 19 -year-old found murdered in Rohtak

19 -year-old found murdered in Rohtak

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A 19-year-old man was found stabbed to death at Bawri place in Rohtak’s Meham town on Saturday. The murder came to light after some locals spotted the man’s body and alerted the police.

The victim was identified as Aniket, a resident of Dhani Surjan village in the district.

The police said he was taking coaching for competitive exams at a centre in Meham and was enrolled in a BA programme through a distance learning course at the government college in Meham.

In his complaint to police, victim’s father said Aniket had gone to Meham to attend coaching classes on a two-wheeler on Saturday morning.

“But, when I called him, his phone was switched off. I tried to contact him multiple times and later asked his friends. They told me that he had left Meham,” he added.

Meham deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Prithvi Singh said the youth was stabbed to death and there were multiple injury marks around his neck.

“We have recovered a sharp-edged knife from the spot. It seems that someone with expertise has killed him,” he added.

Meham police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified assailant(s).

The police have handed over Aniket’s body to his family members after conducting autopsy.

top news
Exit polls predict a comfortable majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP
Exit polls predict a comfortable majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP
Trump removes officials who testified against him in impeachment proceedings
Trump removes officials who testified against him in impeachment proceedings
AAP leader says Delhi exit polls mean two things, second is imp for Manoj Tiwari
AAP leader says Delhi exit polls mean two things, second is imp for Manoj Tiwari
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities