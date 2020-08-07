e-paper
19-year-old woman killed, sister injured in Ludhiana hit-and-run

19-year-old woman killed, sister injured in Ludhiana hit-and-run

An FIR was lodged against the unidentified driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

Aug 07, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 19-year old woman died while her younger sister suffered injuries after a speeding Mahindra Bolero SUV hit them near civil hospital in Samrala on Friday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Simranjit Kaur, 19, of Todarpur village, Samrala. Her younger sister Manpreet Kaur, 16, was admitted to Samrala civil hospital with minor injuries. The accused driver, however, fled with the vehicle.

ASI Gurpartap Singh, who is investigating the case, said the sisters had come to the town for shopping. When they reached near the civil hospital, a speeding SUV hit them from behind. The vehicle tossed Simranjit Kaur in the air for at least six feet and she died on the spot.

An FIR was lodged against the unidentified driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. The police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

