19-year-old woman raped on pretext of marriage

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped on multiple occasions by a man, who allegedly promised to marry her, in Sector 34, the police said on Wednesday. The man is also alleged to have threatened her life, if she revealed the incident to anyone, the police said.

According to the police, the woman is a native of Jharkhand and is currently staying at a rented room in Sector 34. The accused man allegedly lives in her neighbourhood.

In the police complaint, the woman alleged that she met the suspect around two years ago and began talking to him. He then allegedly promised to marry her and they got into a physical relationship. A few months ago, when the woman allegedly asked him to marry her, the suspect refused to do so and threatened to kill her, the police said.

“He raped me on multiple occasions and when I asked him to marry me, he threatened to kill me if I told anyone about the incident,” the woman said in the first information report (FIR). Police said on Wednesday she approached the officials and filed a case against the accused.

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “The woman said that the man raped her on multiple occasions after he promised to marry her. For the past few months, he was threatening to kill her whenever she asked him to marry her. The accused man is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.

A case was registered against the man under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 376 (2)(N) (committing rape of woman repeatedly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

