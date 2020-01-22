2,424 students awarded degrees in KU convocation

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:40 IST

As many as 2,424 students were awarded degrees at the 32nd convocation of Kurukshetra University (KU) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who was to attend the convocation as chief guest, could not turn up due to bad weather. Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, who is also chancellor of KU, conferred degrees on 181 PhD, 13 MPhil scholars, and 1,585 pass-outs in master’s and 645 bachelor’s courses.

While delivering the convocation address, the governor said that in the present times, the nation has lots of expectations from the youth and those receiving the degrees have huge responsibility on their shoulders.

“They must use their knowledge for nation-building and making a positive contribution to the society,” he added.

DRESS CODE

For the third consecutive year, the pass-out students were in the traditional Indian attire as per the dress code enforced by the university which has discarded the “colonial practice” of wearing dark robes at convocations. The university had asked the students to come in the traditional white dresses to attend the convocation. Even the university teachers and other staff also wore traditional Indian dresses.