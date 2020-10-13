2 arrested for killing a labourer over work disputes in Kalyan, near Mumbai

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:04 IST

Kalyan police arrested two men for killing a labourer from railway canteen construction site. The accused Gulam Ali Khan, 33 and Akil Khan, 38, had buried his body four days ago.

According to police, the victim is identified as Mukesh Poreddiwar, 45.

On October 10, railway canteen contractor Ghanashyam Rathod, found an unknown body while digging at the site for constructing the plinth of the canteen. The police reached the spot and informed the tehsildar about it.

Senior inspector, NK Bankar said, “Initially the body could not be recognised as the face of the victim was damaged. The watchman and site manager informed that labourer Poreddiwar, has been missing from the past two days. They identified him through his clothes.”

Bankar further added, “The deceased was from Gadchiroli and had worked at the site for just 12 days and stayed with Gulamali. We came to know the two had altercations several times after consuming alcohol over petty issues related to work. Khan who was angry on Poreddiwar, decided to kill him with the help of his friend Akil.”

On the night of October 8, they assaulted him and beat him to death after he was drunk, damaged his face with a rock and buried the body at the construction site. Police have arrested the two accused on charges of murder.