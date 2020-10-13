e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 arrested for killing a labourer over work disputes in Kalyan, near Mumbai

2 arrested for killing a labourer over work disputes in Kalyan, near Mumbai

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:04 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

Kalyan police arrested two men for killing a labourer from railway canteen construction site. The accused Gulam Ali Khan, 33 and Akil Khan, 38, had buried his body four days ago.

According to police, the victim is identified as Mukesh Poreddiwar, 45.

On October 10, railway canteen contractor Ghanashyam Rathod, found an unknown body while digging at the site for constructing the plinth of the canteen. The police reached the spot and informed the tehsildar about it.

Senior inspector, NK Bankar said, “Initially the body could not be recognised as the face of the victim was damaged. The watchman and site manager informed that labourer Poreddiwar, has been missing from the past two days. They identified him through his clothes.”

Bankar further added, “The deceased was from Gadchiroli and had worked at the site for just 12 days and stayed with Gulamali. We came to know the two had altercations several times after consuming alcohol over petty issues related to work. Khan who was angry on Poreddiwar, decided to kill him with the help of his friend Akil.”

On the night of October 8, they assaulted him and beat him to death after he was drunk, damaged his face with a rock and buried the body at the construction site. Police have arrested the two accused on charges of murder.

top news
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In