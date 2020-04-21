e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 deaths, 44 fresh cases in Pune

2 deaths, 44 fresh cases in Pune

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:15 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Two deaths were recorded Pune late on Monday night, taking the death toll related to Covid-19 in the city to 52.

As per the ciavic health department, 42 fresh cases were recorded in the 24-hour period between Monday evening and Tuesday evening.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Pune district now stands at 708.

In addition, 19 patients were discharged form various hospitals in the city, taking the count of Covid-19 cured and discharged patients in the city to 87.

Of the two casualties, one is a 57-year-old female admitted to Sassoon General hospital on April 19. The woman suffered from Type 1 respiratory failure with pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome and diabetes. The second fatality was reported from the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, a 51-year-old female who was admitted on April 19. She also suffered from acute hypoxemic respiratory failure due to Covid-19, with diabetes and obesity.

Of the 87 discharged, 76 are from Naidu hospital; one each from Sahyadri nagar road hospital, Bharati Vidyapeth hospital and the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital; two from Jehangir hospital and three from Sassoon and three from KEM.

As per the house-to-house surveys, on from March 15, a total of 750 teams have surveyed 39.81 lakh people.

A total of 131 patients have been admitted to flu clinics in the city on Tuesday.

top news
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities