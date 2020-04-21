2 deaths, 44 fresh cases in Pune

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:15 IST

PUNE Two deaths were recorded Pune late on Monday night, taking the death toll related to Covid-19 in the city to 52.

As per the ciavic health department, 42 fresh cases were recorded in the 24-hour period between Monday evening and Tuesday evening.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Pune district now stands at 708.

In addition, 19 patients were discharged form various hospitals in the city, taking the count of Covid-19 cured and discharged patients in the city to 87.

Of the two casualties, one is a 57-year-old female admitted to Sassoon General hospital on April 19. The woman suffered from Type 1 respiratory failure with pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome and diabetes. The second fatality was reported from the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, a 51-year-old female who was admitted on April 19. She also suffered from acute hypoxemic respiratory failure due to Covid-19, with diabetes and obesity.

Of the 87 discharged, 76 are from Naidu hospital; one each from Sahyadri nagar road hospital, Bharati Vidyapeth hospital and the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital; two from Jehangir hospital and three from Sassoon and three from KEM.

As per the house-to-house surveys, on from March 15, a total of 750 teams have surveyed 39.81 lakh people.

A total of 131 patients have been admitted to flu clinics in the city on Tuesday.