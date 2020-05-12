e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 Delhi returnees among 16 fresh cases detected in Ludhiana

2 Delhi returnees among 16 fresh cases detected in Ludhiana

As the RPF personnel do not belong to Ludhiana, they won’t be counted in the district’s tally

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 06:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana civil surgeon said that reports of 109 samples were received on Monday evening, out of which 16 were found positive. (Representative image)
Ludhiana civil surgeon said that reports of 109 samples were received on Monday evening, out of which 16 were found positive. (Representative image)(NITIN KANOTRA/HT)
         

Two pilgrims who had returned from Majnu-Ka-Tilla in Delhi were among the 16 fresh cases detected in Ludhiana on Monday. The rest are railway protection force (RPF) personnel who had been sent to the district for crowd management at railway station as migrants return to their home states on special trains.

The district’s tally has now gone up to 135. “As the RPF personnel do not belong to Ludhiana, they won’t be counted in our tally,” civil surgeon Rajesh Bagga said.

He added that reports of 109 samples were received on Monday evening, out of which 16 were found positive.

As per railway officials, a special team of 40 RPF personnel had come to the city this month. Out of these, two RPF were showing symptoms of Covid-19 and subsequently tested positive. Following this, the 38 other personnel were sent into quarantine and their samples taken for testing. The samples of 14 men came back positive. The 14 personnel were also deputed at the Ludhiana railway station for managing the rush of migrant labourers, who was returning to their home states through special trains.

DMO, HER DAUGHTER AND SON-IN-LAW RECOVER

District mandi officer (DMO) Jasbir Kaur, her daughter Navdeep Kaur, who is a block development and panchayat officer, and Navdeep’s husband Prabhjot Singh, a food supply official, have been cured of the virus. The DMO had tested positive on April 16, following which her daughter and son-in-law had also tested positive.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
India’s jobless rate drops as govt lifts curbs
India’s jobless rate drops as govt lifts curbs
2G internet to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts today
2G internet to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts today
‘Ready for arrest’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reopens California plant against local order
‘Ready for arrest’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reopens California plant against local order
Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus disease
Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus disease
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In