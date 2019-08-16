2 dyeing units pollute river in Bhiwandi, get closure notice

cities

After repeated complaints from residents and activists, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued closure notice to two dyeing units located in Shelar village in Bhiwandi.

Residents had complained to the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and posted on the social media about the effluents released by the units into Kamwari river.

Sanjay Bhuskute, public relations officer, MPCB, said, “Officials in our Kalyan department looked into the complaints of the locals and conducted an inspection. Based on their survey, there was no provision to treat wastewater in these dyeing units. So, we have given them closure notice.”

Action will be taken against other factories, too, if necessary, the MPCB said.

Despite repeated attempts, representatives of the dyeing units were unavailable for comment at the time of going to press.

MPCB officials said both the units are situated adjacent to each other.

“Often, there is red water on the roads adjacent to the dyeing units; they are supposed to treat the water before releasing it into the river,” said Govind Sharma, founder of Samvad Foundation, an NGO.

“However, most of the factories do not follow the rules and all type of waste is released into the Kamwari river. We have made repeated complaints to the BNCMC and MPCB but to no avail,” he said.

Sharma said that they have been following up with the authorities for the past two weeks.

“If stringent action is not taken, we will be compelled to file a first information report against the officer concerned. A public interest litigation (PIL) will also be filed in the court,” added Sharma.

Residents of Shelar village said they often have to walk through the coloured water that is released from these units.

“Our village is situated adjacent to the river. Many factories and dyeing units have set up their units in its vicinity. There have been umpteen complaints by various organisations. Residents are also taking steps to create awareness about the issue but the authorities turn a blind eye to these problems,” Ashok Mahadeo, 42, a resident.

“The polluted river has led to flooding in Bhiwandi during heavy rain in the past two months,” said Snehal Dhonde, principal, Shree Halari Visa Oswal College, Bhiwandi. Dhonde is also part of the Jal Shakti ministry established by the Central government.

After the recent floods, many youngsters took to social media to raise their voice against the authorities.

“Many industries in Narpoli are releasing effluents into the road that leads to the river. Some also release them into the drainage system. This can pose a serious health threat to the residents staying in the vicinity. It is evident the authorities are being bribed for ignoring the complaints,” said Manju Ramesh, 26, a resident of Narpoli.

Meanwhile, the officials at the BNCMC have been ordered by the district collector to remove all encroachments on the banks of Kamwari river.

“Our ward officer and encroachment department is doing a survey, after which we will take action against the encroachments which have come up along the river,” said Milind Palsule, public relations officer, BNCMC.

