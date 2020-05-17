2 feared dead, 4 rescued in Ramban, Kashmir highway blocked

cities

Updated: May 17, 2020 00:23 IST

Two persons are feared dead and four others have been rescued after a slope of hillock came crashing down on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district late on Saturday evening.

Ramban district police chief, SSP Haseeb Ur Rehman, said, “Workers of NHAI were on the job on the slope. They were cutting rocks off the hill with machines when it fell off. The incident took place at Seri at around 7pm.”

Four persons were rescued but two still remain buried under the debris. “A rescue operation is on, but their chances of survival look grim. A JCB machine is also buried under the debris,” he added.

The officer said that hit by the debris a dumper fell off the Kashmir highway into a nearby gorge. The Jammu-Srinagar highway has also been blocked by the debris.

Initial reports from the site state that three dumpers, a truck, a load-carrier and a JCB machine are under the debris. Ramban DC Nazim Zai Khan said, “The search operation will continue till we retrieve all those who were hit by the landslide.”