Home / Cities / 2 gangsters land in Khanna police net with 3 illegal pistols

2 gangsters land in Khanna police net with 3 illegal pistols

Were planning to commit a robbery in town, say police

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accused in police custody in Khanna on Friday.
The accused in police custody in Khanna on Friday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Khanna police arrested two gangsters and recovered three illegal pistols and 36 bullets from their possession on Thursday late. Police said the accused had come to Khanna with plans of committing a robbery.

The accused were identified as Dhiraj Batta alias Dhiru Batta, 27, of Khalsa School Road in Khanna and Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi, 28, of Barahmpuri, Lalheri Road of Khanna. Police are on the lookout for their accomplice, Amninder Singh alias Prince of Gulmohar Nagar, Amloh Road, Khanna, who managed to escape.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said the police had installed a checkpoint at Amloh Road following a tip-off. “The accused were coming from Mandi Gobindgarh in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car. When stopped for checking, Amninder alighted from the car and fled towards the Dussehra ground, while the two others were rounded up and the car was seized. The police frisked them and seized two 32-bore pistols, three magazines and 24 bullets. Following information provided by them, the police recovered 30-bore pistol, two magazines and 12 bullets from Gurpreet’s house,” the SSP said.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Khanna City-2 police station. The police produced the two before a court which remanded them in judicial police custody. The police have been investigating to know from where they procured the weapons.

BAD CHARACTERS IN POLICE RECORD

The SSP said the accused are already on the list of bad characters in police record.

“Gurpreet is facing trial in 20 cases of robbery, snatching, attempt to murder, kidnapping and drug peddling. Atleast 13 cases of snatching, robbery and attempt to murder have been registered against Dhiraj. Amninder is also booked in eight cases of assault, attempt to murder, forgery and possessing illegal weapons,” said the SSP, adding that more important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

