2 men hold employees at gunpoint, rob ₹4.16 lakh from Navi Mumbai bank

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 02:06 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Two men robbed a cooperative bank of ₹4.16 lakh at gunpoint in Koparkhairane on Thursday. The duo arrived at the bank posing as customers and later held the bank employees hostage.

According to Koparkhairane police, the accused, suspected to be in their early thirties, arrived at the bank, located in Sector 19, on a black motorbike, around 2.20pm. The faces were covered and they were wearing gloves.

The police procured the CCTV footage from the bank and are trying to identify the accused. In the footage, one of the accused is seen holding a firearm.

“The men deliberately chose to target the bank around lunch time, as it closes operations for customers after lunch time. The accused pretended to inquire about loans and waited inside after customers left. Once there were fewer people inside, one of the accused pulled out a gun and held the employees hostage. There was also a scuffle between some of the employees and the accused,” said an officer from Koparkhairane police station.

Some employees sustained minor injuries in the scuffle. The accused filled the money in their rucksacks and fled on the two-wheeler. The police said they have intensified checking at all entry and exit points towards Thane and Mumbai to nab the accused.

Police suspect that the accused may have conducted a recce of the bank before committing the robbery. A case of robbery has been registered against the unidentified men under sections of Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act. The police are recording the statements of the bank staff including the security guard.

