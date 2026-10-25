2 men killed as car hits motorcycle in Gurugram: Police

Two men were killed and another was injured after a vehicle allegedly rammed a motorcycle in Gurugram earlier this week, police said on Sunday. Efforts are underway to nab the driver, the police said. (Unsplash)

The incident took place on Tauru road at around 8pm on October 23, when the victims were returning home on their two-wheeler. The driver of the vehicle immediately fled the spot and efforts are underway to nab them, they added.

Those killed were identified as Mohit (19), who worked at Decathlon in Pathredi and Pankaj (20), a resident of Jaurasi village in Nuh district. Their friend Mukul (21) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Tauru.

According to the police, Mohit and Pankaj were travelling on their motorcycle when they spotted Mukul. As the duo stopped to speak to Mukul, a car hit their motorcycle. Mohit’s uncle Sanjay Kumar, who was travelling behind them on another two-wheeler, said he was not able to note the registration number of the vehicle.

“The injured men were taken to a private hospital in Tauru. Mohit and Pankaj were subsequently referred to the civil hospital in Sector 10, but they succumbed before reaching the civil hospital. Mukul is still receiving treatment in Tauru,” a police officer said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are reviewing the CCTV footage. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and its driver,” the officer quoted above said.