2 men killed as car hits motorcycle in Gurugram: Police
“We are reviewing the CCTV footage. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and its driver,” a police officer said.
Two men were killed and another was injured after a vehicle allegedly rammed a motorcycle in Gurugram earlier this week, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Tauru road at around 8pm on October 23, when the victims were returning home on their two-wheeler. The driver of the vehicle immediately fled the spot and efforts are underway to nab them, they added.
Those killed were identified as Mohit (19), who worked at Decathlon in Pathredi and Pankaj (20), a resident of Jaurasi village in Nuh district. Their friend Mukul (21) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Tauru.
According to the police, Mohit and Pankaj were travelling on their motorcycle when they spotted Mukul. As the duo stopped to speak to Mukul, a car hit their motorcycle. Mohit’s uncle Sanjay Kumar, who was travelling behind them on another two-wheeler, said he was not able to note the registration number of the vehicle.
“The injured men were taken to a private hospital in Tauru. Mohit and Pankaj were subsequently referred to the civil hospital in Sector 10, but they succumbed before reaching the civil hospital. Mukul is still receiving treatment in Tauru,” a police officer said.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“We are reviewing the CCTV footage. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and its driver,” the officer quoted above said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More