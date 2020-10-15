2 men snatch 32-year-old’s bike in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:20 IST

Two miscreants snatched a motorcycle from a 32-year-old man near Arya College for Boys on Wednesday night.

The victim, Rinku Gill, a resident of Kaler Nagar, said he was going home on his motorcycle when two men stopped him near Arya College for Boys.

He added that the accused then pushed him off the bike rode away on the vehicle. He immediately sounded the police.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer at Division number 8 police station, said that police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 379-B (snatching and use of force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.