Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
2-month-old dies after treatment at Kalyan hospital

2-month-old dies after treatment at Kalyan hospital

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 01:14 IST
A two-month-old boy, Shahjin Kazi, who was brought for treatment to Shridevi Hospital in Kalyan for high fever, died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. His family has alleged that the infant died due to incorrect dosage and staged a protest at the hospital. The hospital has denied any negligence on its part.

Around 7am, Shahjin was brought to the hospital for a check-up after he developed high fever.

The hospital’s owner, Balaji Shetty, said, “Our doctor administered proper treatment to the baby. But he had developed high fever for the past one week, and when he was brought to the hospital, our doctor had given him nebulizer and other medicines.”

However, Shahjin’s uncle, Noman Kazi, 48, said alleged, “There was no senior doctor present when we reached the hospital. One of the junior doctors treated him and asked his parents to take Shahjin home. While going back home, his parents found that he was not breathing. They immediately rushed him back to the same hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.”

According to Shetty, the family had refused to admit Shahjin. “We had asked the family to admit him to the hospital, but they asked the doctor to only administer some medicines. They said they will take a decision on admitting him to the hospital later and took the child,” he said.

The family then filed a police complaint against the junior doctor who treated Shahjin. “The doctor did not even inform us that the baby is serious. After the boy died, the junior doctor admitted to his negligence. But after the police reached the hospital on our complaint, he refused to admit his mistake,” Noman added.

Shetty has alleged that doctors at the hospital were assaulted by the boy’s family members. “After the doctors declared the baby dead, they assaulted some doctors and agitated for a long time. They also disturbed the other patients. We have filed a complaint against the boy’s family members,” he said.

The two sides have filed police complaints against the other. Mahatma Phule police is awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of Shahjin’s death.

Meanwhile, P Londhe, senior inspector from Mahatma Phule police station, said, “We have filed both the complaints. We will decide on further action only after getting the child’s post-mortem report.”

